Bruce Whalen climbs aboard Hubbelcraft as first mate. (Whalen to run for Lt. Gov. with Lora Hubbel)

From the Mitchell Daily Republic, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel has named former Republican Congressional candidate Bruce Whalen as her running mate.

Despite not having the signatures to get on the ballot yet:

Bruce Whalen, who challenged then-U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin in the 2006 midterm election, was announced as Hubbel’s running mate. Hubbel, a Republican, is the first candidate to announce a candidate for lieutenant governor.

“It is a great honor for Lora to consider me as a running mate,” Whalen said in a press release. “Lora knows of my advocacy for increasing quality of life on Indian Reservations and my views that federal policy induces a void of jurisdiction between state and federal governments with federally recognized tribes.” Read it here. Hubbel had previously hinted at the Whalen pick via facebook at the time she was trying to claim she was not being racist for calling Democrat State Senator Troy Heinert “Pocahontas” and “A Dutchman pretending to be an Indian.” So, Bruce Whalen decided to climb aboard the Hubbelcraft to join Lora as the spaceship’s first mate? Well, good luck with that.

