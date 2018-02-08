Bruce Whalen climbs aboard Hubbelcraft as first mate. (Whalen to run for Lt. Gov. with Lora Hubbel)

From the Mitchell Daily Republic, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel has named former Republican Congressional candidate Bruce Whalen as her running mate.
Despite not having the signatures to get on the ballot yet:
Bruce Whalen, who challenged then-U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin in the 2006 midterm election, was announced as Hubbel’s running mate. Hubbel, a Republican, is the first candidate to announce a candidate for lieutenant governor.
“It is a great honor for Lora to consider me as a running mate,” Whalen said in a press release. “Lora knows of my advocacy for increasing quality of life on Indian Reservations and my views that federal policy induces a void of jurisdiction between state and federal governments with federally recognized tribes.”
Hubbel had previously hinted at the Whalen pick via facebook at the time she was trying to claim she was not being racist for calling Democrat State Senator Troy Heinert “Pocahontas” and “A Dutchman pretending to be an Indian.”
So, Bruce Whalen decided to climb aboard the Hubbelcraft to join Lora as the spaceship’s first mate? Well, good luck with that.
Lora has no chance, but at least found someone to run with her.
I am curious who Jackley is considering…speculation thoughts anyone?
Kristi I have heard has Steve Westra and Larry Rhoden on her short list…both solid picks
Don’t most candidates wait until after the primary to choose a running mate? That leaves open the possibility of choosing an opponent in the primary. For example, Jackley could ask Kristi to be his running mate or Kristi could ask Jackley to be hers, depending upon who wins. Although I’m not sure I see either as all that likely in this particular election. At any rate, I would have to think Mickelson would be on either’s short list if he was interested in the Lieutenant position before his own eventual run.
I think he’s burning bridges and being liberal.
or Shantel when she loses would be available….or run for SOS again
I know I would just like the GOV nominee to pick ahead of the primary giving us all insight into who they believe would be a possible good governor and you also get a second fundraiser, surrogate out there working hard for your team.
Rhoden would be an interesting pick, considering he has consistently dominated Marty’s “hometown” district.
Rhoden will be left out. Noem’s inner circle will keep him close through the election but he will be turned away for number 2.
She should do something unique and pick Gil Moyle from Rapid city. A business man and big supporter of hers.
Thanks for your input Gil !
Lora will not show up the day after the primary and try to walk into the Governors office in Pierre and think it is hers will she? Her grasp of reality is concerning.
Hubbel and Whalen make a great team. They will deal with corruption and cronism. They will empower Indian Country instead of enabeling them as victims. Poltical correctness goes bye bye with those two.