I’m not sure how we can even think of taking this candidacy seriously at this point:
Whalen_4qFEC202201319485161695 by Pat Powers on Scribd
After failing to reach the threshold for financial reporting in his previous FEC Report, Bruce Whalen finally has some numbers to show us. And it’s not pretty.
In his first report, Whalen reports raising $17,137.00, against expenses of $12,166.36 leaving him $4,970 in the bank.
Meh.
3 thoughts on “Bruce Whalen for Senate 4q FEC Report: $17k raised, $12k spent, $4.9k cash on hand.”
I mean .. gosh. What’s the allure of this guy, anyway?
🙂
One of the reasons I like Bruce is that he isn’t morally bankrupt.
Now do Joe Rogan. 😀
https://news.yahoo.com/n-j-truck-driver-notches-180029349.html