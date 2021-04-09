Bruce Whalen makes it official that he’s jumping into the race for US Senate

2006 congressional challenger Bruce Whalen has posted a video to the island of misfit q-anon followers private Primary John Thune in 2022 facebook group announcing that he is going to challenge US Senator John Thune in the 2022 June Primary, telling the facebook group followers “this is just a brief announcement that I intend to compete against Senator John Thune for a Senate Seat.”

“Intend to compete” might be a strong statement, given that even with the backing of the GOP in 2006 Whalen fell short of 100,000 votes in the 2006 election, as noted by Ballotpedia:

Party Candidate Vote % Votes Democratic Stephanie Herseth Sandlin incumbent 69.1% 230,468 Republican Bruce W. Whalen 29.3% 97,864 Libertarian Larry Rudebusch 1.6% 5,230 Total Votes 333,562

Read that here.

Running before, Whalen was plagued by a lack of fundraising, and a campaign which made disastrous missteps. So, he’s not exactly starting from a position of notoriety or electability.

But, it’s a free country.

Good luck with that.