Bumbling SDDP admits they have to reselect candidates in new Convention.

As South Dakota Democrats admit they screwed up their paperwork and violated state law in reporting their convention results, they also are admitting they have to conduct a full convention, and the candidates could change:

They will again have three days to submit the candidate list to the Secretary of State’s Office to be certified. And this time, they’ll drive the list to Pierre rather than leaving it up to the postal service, Parkinson said. And.. Parkinson said the convention would be largely a formality to nominate candidates selected last month. “Our candidates who were selected in June are still out there campaigning,” Parkinson said. “I expect them to be the nominees once again.”

Read it here.

While dem officials are praying they can talk everyone into it again, they’re admitting the slate could change.

It also likely means that the mysterious disappearing South Dakota Democrat party platform that they’ve been hiding & never filed could also change to remove the nutty parts they don’t want to have see the light of day.

Kind of like when Hillary’s people were in charge of the Democratic Party, and pushed out the Bernie faction.

As long as it goes their way, they’ll put on a happy face for the press in late August.

Until then, they are left without candidates certified for the ballot.

