Busted City Commission Candidate deflecting blame for his crime.

After our report last week of the Brookings City Commission candidate Isiah Croatt’s run in with the long arm of the law for having a fake ID, he actually went on record about it with the local paper….. and seemed like a squirming politicians who failed to take responsibility for his actions.

And he still had a fake ID:

A candidate running for Brookings City Council says his being sentenced for having an invalid license was just a technicality. and.. “I used to be from Minnesota, but I live in South Dakota now, and the only (identification) I had on me when I was checked was my Minnesota ID, which is invalid,” Croatt said. “Because I’m living here, it’s no longer a valid license. and… The police report also alleges that the Minnesota ID Croatt presented to the gas station clerk with his name and photo on it included an incorrect date of birth claiming he was 21 years old. The same police report says that Croatt told the arresting officer he “knew a lot of other people who were doing it” and that he just “fell into it” and “messed up.”

Read it here.

So, let me see if I understand this explanation…. because he’s living here, it’s all a misunderstanding because his Minnesota license isn’t valid anymore? Ok, but he’s conveniently overlooking (ignoring?) the fact that the Minnesota Driver’s license he presented to the convenience store clerk as he bought his fancy apple drinks WAS A FALSE MINNESOTA LICENSE.

Because he used a false Minnesota license, versus a South Dakota license, doesn’t make it a misunderstanding as he claims. It makes him guilty of a crime, and obviously, he is having trouble owning up to the fact that he was busted for using a fake id to try to buy alcohol.

He might fit in well with other politicians. Just not any good ones.

