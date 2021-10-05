Called that one. From KELO Radio:
Taneeza Islam says she’s announcing a run Tuesday.
and..
She did not specify which office she’s running for. Mayor Paul TenHaken and two at-large city councilors are up for reelection in April.
And the Argus is carrying the story as well:
Islam, whose statement notes she will be “the first American-Muslim who is first-generation to run for citywide office,” has been critical of both Sioux Falls and South Dakota leadership.
I’d be surprised if it isn’t mayor. (Kind of anti-climactic at this point.)
4 thoughts on “Called that one. Islam announcing for SF office today”
I don’t care about historic firsts, I care about the direction of the city, state, and country, and she would try to move in the wrong direction.
I wish her no success in her endeavor to seek a public office.
A city which runs on pork and beer is not an easy place for Muslims to feel welcome in. How does she plan to fix it?
Disqualifier: She thinks Rep. Ilhan Omar is peachy.
Clearly she’s better than the current bottom-feeding greaseballs.