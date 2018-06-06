Cammack race close in D29 State Senate, but pulls it out in the end

Probably closer than it should have been, but Cammack pulled out a win in D29 State Senate.

  1. delegate

    I think in the future we should make a law that in order for something to be put on a mailing or advertisement, it has to be said in a polygraph test first. If that was the case, none of these BS orange fliers would have made it in mailboxes. Why is it such a novel idea that lying shouldn’t happen in elections?

