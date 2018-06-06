Cammack race close in D29 State Senate, but pulls it out in the end Posted on June 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Probably closer than it should have been, but Cammack pulled out a win in D29 State Senate. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I think in the future we should make a law that in order for something to be put on a mailing or advertisement, it has to be said in a polygraph test first. If that was the case, none of these BS orange fliers would have made it in mailboxes. Why is it such a novel idea that lying shouldn’t happen in elections?