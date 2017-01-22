Campaign Finance Reform Measure introduced with significant sponsorship

House Bill 1069 was introduced this past week with an eye on reforming and rectifying the problems that have arisen in State law as a result of the passage of Initiated Measure 22, which has been declared as unconstitutional and enjoined by Circuit Court Judge Mark Barnett:
While the measure has significant sponsorship (I counted 50 of the 70 house members, and 27 of the 35 Senate members) there are still a few dissenters who oppose taking action.
In considering that. my attention is drawn to the oath of office legislators are required to take, as dictated in the State Constitution:
§ 3. Oath of office. Every person elected or appointed to any office in this state, except such inferior offices as may be by law exempted, shall, before entering upon the duties thereof, take an oath or affirmation to support the Constitution of the United States and of this state, and faithfully to discharge the duties of his office.
For the sake of discussion, if a legislator is required to swear an oath to support the constitution of the state – aren’t they almost obligated to rectify and remove laws that are contrary to it?
Your thoughts?
This is the bill to repeal IM 22?
Looks like there is enough support for an emergency clause.
Then it’s time to go farther than IM 22 did and create an ethics commission for the entire state.
The Legislature doesn’t get to decide what is or is not unconstitutional, the courts do. That said, IM 22 hasn’t been declared unconstitutional. So I don’t really see the point here
http://www.newscenter1.tv/story/34110115/court-measure-on-ethics-campaign-finance-unconstitutional
Actually it was. Those that disagree are appealing.