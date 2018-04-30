Campaign Lit time… Tara Volesky for Mayor

Just had a friend send this over.. in case you wanted to see some of the campaign material being passed around at the moment:

So many mistakes…. you should NEVER replace part of the name with the graphic element. It makes it difficult to read, much less without dropping a shadow on it.

NAME & OFFICE are the most important thing to be advertising on the piece, yet office is separate from the name and demoted to be just a minor element on the front of the piece. Here’s a name in big letters, but you have to search for office. That’s assuming a lot more interest than people actually have.

There’s lots of minor things I’d do, such as reducing the number of fonts for starters, and cleaning up that mess in the middle of the second page. (What is that? Random internet things?)

But one of the most glaring errors is the fact that there is no disclaimer on this piece. In some cases, leaving that off might violate law. Never do that. I know with no laws or ordinances of South Dakota that dictate font size. Just that it has to be there.

So there you go. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

