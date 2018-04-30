Campaign Lit time… Tara Volesky for Mayor

Just had a friend send this over.. in case you wanted to see some of the campaign material being passed around at the moment:
So many mistakes…. you should NEVER replace part of the name with the graphic element. It makes it difficult to read, much less without dropping a shadow on it.
NAME & OFFICE are the most important thing to be advertising on the piece, yet office is separate from the name and demoted to be just a minor element on the front of the piece. Here’s a name in big letters, but you have to search for office. That’s assuming a lot more interest than people actually have.
There’s lots of minor things I’d do, such as reducing the number of fonts for starters, and cleaning up that mess in the middle of the second page. (What is that? Random internet things?)
But one of the most glaring errors is the fact that there is no disclaimer on this piece. In some cases, leaving that off might violate law. Never do that. I know with no laws or ordinances of South Dakota that dictate font size. Just that it has to be there.
So there you go. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.
Tara, How many races have you run in now? Have you ever been elected to anything?
This is my 5th race, and no, I have not won yet. But I am not a quitter.
Are you and Heidelberger tied so far?
I am sure I have him beat. lol.
She will appoint an ethics committee?? Like the democrats want on the state level? Seriously?
Another unelected unaccountable committee…bet people will appreciate that…gez
We need one, but then again I will be very transparent.
Beam me up Scottie!
Are those her special HubbleVision glasses that detect chemtrails and sort out people that vaccinate?
You guys are more interested in my glasses and card design than you are in my platform.
Sally Jesse Raphael ! Final episode, 2002..
Tara, they make fun of you and you post a pic about it??
I can laugh at myself. It really doesn’t bother me. I get made fun of a lot. Just come to coffee. I can dish it back though.
Never seen a candidate advertise to google them with a newspaper reference attached to find articles about them before….
Well, I have run enough times, and if people research what I stand for, I might just get elected. By the way I am not running for graphic artist award. If I have more cards made, I will have her change the font. Thanks for the advice.
I don’t know if it is good or bad, just never seen that before….google reference…was also hopeful it would generate some discussion 🙂
The Sioux Falls media did a great job covering the Mayors race. Not sure if they know there is a race in Mitchell. One planned Mayor’s forum for 4 candidates, 35 minutes. Go figure.
When is that forum? and where?
It’s May 10th, 7:00 at MTI. The city council candidates go first.
I did not ask it, but thank you for the info
I will share it to my fb page to help you out a little bit ok Pat? By the way, thank you for posting my announcement. Maybe the MDR will get on the ball. Getting scooped by SDWC.
Drain Lake Mitchell!
Why do you think we should drain the Lake?
