Campaign update from Dusty Johnson for Congress Campaign Posted on June 21, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Just received this e-mail update from Campaign Manager Erin Schoenbeck of the Dusty Johnson Campaign on the campaign’s recent activities: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related