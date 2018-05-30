Campaigning via chemicals?

From this morning’s Argus Leader, Lora Hubbel’s friend and Mitchell Mayoral candidate Tara Volesky might have gotten herself in hot (but algae free) water:

The city of Mitchell is asked state environmental officials to investigate after a mayoral candidate had something dumped into Lake Mitchell to address a chronic blue-green algae problem.

and..

Volesky acknowledged to The Daily Republic that she had something dumped into the lake as an alternative treatment method. She says it’s “all natural” and is already working.