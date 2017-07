From Facebook, the campaigns were across the state this past weekend, with three of four candidates in primaries (Noem, Jackley, Dusty Johnson) traveling to the Watertown parade, one campaign (Shantel Krebs) out west at Belle Fourche, and a Dusty Johnson contingent found their way to the Leola Rhubarb Festival, which I didn’t know existed:

And while he’s got a few years to go before running again, US Senator John Thune was also in Watertown:

It was a perfect day in Watertown to celebrate America’s independence. #freedom #thankful A post shared by Senator John Thune (@senjohnthune) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

(Did I miss anyone? Drop me a note here.)