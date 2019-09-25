Campus Reform: USD President attacks legislators who vote on budget, Legislator notes “USD has a culture that opposes free speech and intellectual diversity”

At the same time that USD President Sheila Gestring was attacking legislators and claimed she was “terrified that this is live-streamed,” it was being captured on video as she criticized the intellectual diversity/free speech law supported by the Governor and a Majority of State Legislators:

USD president Sheila Gestring said in a “free speech and intellectual diversity forum” that Democrat state Sen. Susan Wismer’s criticism of a letter by GOP lawmakers suggesting free speech and intellectual diversity policy changes was “brilliant.”

At one point in the forum, Gestring said to the audience “I am terrified that this is live-streamed.”

“The policies of USD were the reason the Campus Free Speech and Intellectual Diversity bill was passed. It had the support of the BOR and the Governor,” Stalzer said. “USD has 26 people at a cost of $3 million a year working on the diversity. The other State universities have a total of 6 between them.”

“It is becoming obvious that USD has a culture that opposes free speech and intellectual diversity. [T]hat needs to change and the President appears to support that culture,” (State Senator) Stalzer concluded.

A University president attacking a free speech measure that had the support of the Governor and State Legislators?

Well, I guess we know how those budget hearings are going to go next year.

    jeez, the arrogance of the campus leadership is really stunning. We need a new set of presidents who will actually implement the intellectual diversity law. The current crop is just digging in and opposing reforms because they can’t stand the liberals not having a monopoly.

    The “diversity” offices on campus should be closed. All they do is promote left-wing hate. Start with USD, which is the worst one and is run by a commie activist from Texas

