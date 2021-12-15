This might be the most tone-deaf photo I’ve seen in a while:
Congressional candidate Taffy Howard just posted this photo on facebook with Mark Meadows, who the House of Representatives just voted to hold in contempt for refusing to testify about his role in the January 6 riots.
13 thoughts on “Can I have my legislator with a side of insurrection?”
Dusty would never support an insurrection. He wouldn’t do anything about it but he would never overtly support it. He would ignore the direct assault on our form of government based on lies and cultish worship of a reality tv host but he would personally support it. Not in words at least. Probably. He’d read the Eastman memo and Meadows power point and find some good faith points being made. But he would never support insurrection. Not directly. Taffy on the other hand most likely would go full Boebert.
https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/s-d-s-johnson-opposed-u-s-house-finding-of-contempt-against-meadows-in-jan-6-probe/
Dusty’s no vote was based on allowing Meadows the opportunity to quash the subpoena.
Notably, he isn’t spending his time snapping photos with him.
I’d rather have a Republican whose like Fmr. Rep Mark Meadows than Rep. Liz Cheney or Rep. Kinzinger. Come on PP just because they are an elected Republican doesn’t mean you need to drill the well, run the pipe and carry the water for them.
I prefer a Republican who isn’t overly eager for photo ops with the q-anon jewish space laser congresswoman.
Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger have more patriotism in their little fingers than either Meadows or your dear leader can ever imagine.
That probably does win her votes in South Dakota though
I think you’re not tracking the context ..
When someone gets shafted by the courts, you stand by them and try to fix the issue.
We are not water buffalo who watch our companions get devoured by crocks and say, “better him than me.”
We hunt down and shoot that crock.
MM is a patriot.
With this disposition, I think you’re siding with Adam Schiff?
So blind obedience to a wannabe tyrant is better than true patriotism? You’re putting party over country.
shoot the crock .. proverbially speaking
Taffy Howard getting elected to Congress is about as likely as Mark Meadows and Nancy Pelosi exchanging Christmas Cards this year, This will however be one of her strongest platform statements. “I once had my picture taken with Mark Meadows.”
Does the SDDP even have a candidate? Any candidates?
So funny this blog supports Kinzinger, Cheney and Pelosi… Is this where Democrats disguised as Republicans go to comment?
Looks like the RINOs are coming out into the light. I think it is time that the patriots get to work voting these swamp rats out of office. We have been taken advantage of for too many years. While we are at our jobs trying to provide for our families these crooked politicians are going to ever high dollar supper/fundraiser with the “Elites” all while lining their own pockets. If half of these politicians ever had a real job or ran a business they would maybe understand what this country really needs. Nobody should be elected to a political position anymore that isn’t an America first candidate. No more of these china sellouts that are playing the good guy all while burying our country, our kids, and our grand kids in debt.