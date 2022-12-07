Can Rep. Mulally pick up KSFY with that?

From Twitter…

The 2022 budget address is underway pic.twitter.com/6mKjYyv2WB — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) December 6, 2022

Now, look more closely…

We’ve pointed out Representative Mulally’s .. choice in head gear in the past, and this might be the first time I’ve seen one of these on the House floor outside of a pageant contestant.

Is that how State Rep. Tina Mulally (one of the leaders of the SD Freedom Caucus) picks up her marching orders from the other freedom caucusers? Because if it is, I want to know if she pick up KSFY with that. Terrible trouble with that here at the home office since I cut the cable cord.