Can you be so far-right, you’re left? Cherry-picked scorecard winners voting with Dem Legislators

I just had someone send me this analysis of votes in the 2018 South Dakota Legislature, and it’s kind of interesting if you think about it.

Last month, we had the Citizens for Liberty scorecard, which cherry-picked certain votes (the vast majority that the Citizens for Liberty faux-conservative group had not bothered to testify on), which showed three legislators ranking higher than any others:

After reading about this list, a correspondent sent a list of votes over which has a list of bills where the Senators receiving the highest ranking on the cherry-picked scorecard had a high correlation on other votes taken in the 2018 State Legislature. Unfortunately… it had their votes on certain bills where the Democrats largely block voted:

BILL # DEMS Nelson Russell Jensen Total Vote Count Others:
SB20 NO NO NO NO 22-13-0 Klumb, Maher, Otten, Kolbeck
HB1006 NO NO NO NO 21-11-3 Youngberg, White
SB213 YEA YEA YEA YEA 13-22-0 Greenfield, Maher, Tapio, Novstrup
HB 1014 NO NO EXCUSED NO 24-10-1 Maher, Tapio, Partridge, Cronin
SB133 YEA YEA YEA YEA 11-24-02 Klumb, Tapio
SB 54 NO NO EXCUSED YEA 25-9-1 Tapio, Soholt
SB 81 NO NO NO NO 25-8-2
SB 128 NO YEA NO NO 27-8-0
SB 214 NO NO NO EXCUSED 22-7-6 Greenfield, Tapio
SB 133 YEA YEA YEA YEA 11-24-02 Klumb, Tapio
SB 54 NO NO EXCUSED YEA 25-9-1 Tapio, Soholt
HB 1114 NO NO YEA NO 27-6-2
HB 1140 NO NO NO NO 23-10-2 Ewing, Kolbeck, Monroe
HJR 1004 NO YEA NO NO 27-8-0
HB 1121 NO YEA NO  NO 22-13-0 Greenfield, Maher, Otten, Wiik, Monroe, Partridge
HB 1007 NO NO NO NO 21-13-1 Otten

…So, this scorecard has the people at the top of the cherry-picked scorecard winners as voting with Dem Legislators?  Are they trying to say that you can be so far-right, you’re left?

Now, I have no assurances on the completeness of this list where Dems block-voted against the GOP. But it is a good lesson that a lot of these lists are subjective.

One list might show that some people are super-conservative, such as the obviously cherry-picked CFL list. Another might question where the same people’s loyalties lie based on how often they’re voting with the Democrat caucus based on another list.

I think the moral of the story is to spend less time picking votes to make up fake scorecards so people can claim they’re more conservative than others. Because someone else’s scorecard might question where your political loyalties lie.

One should worry about one’s own values instead of calling into question someone else’s.

22 Replies to "Can you be so far-right, you're left? Cherry-picked scorecard winners voting with Dem Legislators"

    Pondering

      IMO, makes more sense that these self proclaimed "conservatives" are simply untruthful and that they hide behind the label.

      PlanningStudent

        Ohh I'm not denying that reality. But I do believe in general that far right folks can agree with far left folks based on the horseshoe paradigm.

  Anonymous

    Been saying for a while Stace Nelson is a Democrat operative…

    Only attacks Republicans
    Never attacks Democrats
    Never passes any meaningful legislation
    Stands with Rick Weiland
    Seeks to pass a "state nosh" which makes the whole caucus look foolish

  Anonymous

    16 votes

    Stace Nelson voted with the Dems 13 times
    Lance Russell voted with the Dems 12 times and 3 excused
    Phil Jensen voted with the Dems 14 times and 1 excused

  anon

    Pat, that's part of the issue – that cherry picking votes to create a scorecard is useless. But there's more.

    Take a look at the CIL scorecard. In crafting it they were good enough to provide links to attempt to explain how or why the votes violated "conservative principles according to the US & SD Constitutions, Republican Party Platforms & Resolutions."

    Take a moment to click on a few of the links. It doesn't take long to understand these folks are either totally nuts, or, giving them the benefit of the doubt, interpret "conservative principles" very different than the majority of republican legislators.

    This groups seems to frequently be in the minority during vote-taking. Perhaps that's why they call the majority republicans "RINOS." But if they vote so often with the Democrats, it seems to me they are the true RINOS.

  Steve Sibson

    Looks like there was a lot of work that went into this scorecard. If the naysayers on this web site say it is worthless, then how else do conservatives evaluate how legislators vote? Or do we automatically assume that if you are a Republican you are a conservative?

    Anonymous

      You announce the votes ahead of time that will be scored for one thing…..

      so you eliminate the claim of cherry picking…every reputable group does it this way

  Steve Sibson

    I decided to do my own analysis. So when I try to match the bills listed on this post to the scorecard, only two bills match up (SB20 and HB1007). I don't see the other bills on the scorecard Am I missing something?

  Troy Jones

    None of this surprises me.

    There is a small group of Republicans whose purpose in life is to oppose the agenda of the Republican Governor and the Republican Majority.

    There is a small group of Democrats whose purpose in life is to oppose the agenda of the Republican Governor and the Republican Majority.

    Why would you be surprised they vote the same? In DC, we call them the Pro-Obamacare Freedom Caucus. In Pierre, they are just regular RINOS.

    Steve Sibson

      Why don't you say that when the Democrats block vote in favor of Daugaard's two major tax increases?

  Pat Powers Post author

    How is it conservative to oppose podiatrists increasing their own fees on themselves to allow them to cover the expenses of licensing and testing?

This scorecard might be dumber than the previous cherry-picked one.

    This scorecard might be dumber than the previous cherry-picked one.

  KM

    Isn't this similar to what Dusty did to Shantel when he picked out all her votes to increase taxes and fees?

