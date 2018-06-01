Can you be so far-right, you’re left? Cherry-picked scorecard winners voting with Dem Legislators

I just had someone send me this analysis of votes in the 2018 South Dakota Legislature, and it’s kind of interesting if you think about it.

Last month, we had the Citizens for Liberty scorecard, which cherry-picked certain votes (the vast majority that the Citizens for Liberty faux-conservative group had not bothered to testify on), which showed three legislators ranking higher than any others:

After reading about this list, a correspondent sent a list of votes over which has a list of bills where the Senators receiving the highest ranking on the cherry-picked scorecard had a high correlation on other votes taken in the 2018 State Legislature. Unfortunately… it had their votes on certain bills where the Democrats largely block voted:

…So, this scorecard has the people at the top of the cherry-picked scorecard winners as voting with Dem Legislators? Are they trying to say that you can be so far-right, you’re left?

Now, I have no assurances on the completeness of this list where Dems block-voted against the GOP. But it is a good lesson that a lot of these lists are subjective.

One list might show that some people are super-conservative, such as the obviously cherry-picked CFL list. Another might question where the same people’s loyalties lie based on how often they’re voting with the Democrat caucus based on another list.

I think the moral of the story is to spend less time picking votes to make up fake scorecards so people can claim they’re more conservative than others. Because someone else’s scorecard might question where your political loyalties lie.

One should worry about one’s own values instead of calling into question someone else’s.

