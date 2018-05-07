Can you say “re-elect” when you were elected 8 years ago? R. Shawn Tornow asking people to “re-elect.”

From a postcard making the rounds on Facebook, it looks like former legislator R. Shawn Tornow is really, really stretching the truth in a postcard he sent out to District 14 residents:
“Re-Elect Tornow?” Shouldn’t you be elected before you say re-elect?
Tornow was elected in 2010 for a term in District 14 before he was tossed out in the 2012 legislative primary. (He had some other problems as well.)
While he’s asking people to re-elect, he leaves off the part where he wasn’t elected in 2012. And 2014. And 2016. So, maybe it’s just me, but “Re-Elect’ seems to be quite the stretch.
Another Stace Nelson guy running Loosely with the facts ….shocker
If you go to his law office website Stace Nelson is the voice of the guy doing the commercial ….seriously
Another “true” conservative
Historically A rated..misleading also…. when was he last rated in 2012??
PP thinking of if I would ever run again surely asking for votes to Elect sounds better than Re-Elect especially as you mentioned the 3 or 4 elections since serving.
But what gets my goat more than that in the postcard is Shawn’s obvious disgust with his own legislative service in calling pay increases for Legislators “Wasteful”. This must mean he also thinks increases in teacher salaries are wasteful. I don’t remember Shawn bringing a bill to have Zero Salaried Legislators.
I don’t know if the guy supports pay raises for teachers or not, but the way you came to that conclusion makes no sense.
Anon let’s agree then that the State would be better served not wasting money by going back to 1999 Teacher salaries which is where Legislators are today. If paying people what they are worthy of receiving is wasteful spending; as Shawn implies, we are on the wrong planet. And Shawn’s legal fees need to revert to 1999 as well. Yes indeed wasteful spending.
Pat,
I think the use of “re” in this situation may be proper because the prefix means “again” or “again elect.”
But, there are four questions:
1) Does the passage of time or three election cycles make it “improper?” I don’t think so but possibly “less proper.” See the distinction?
2) Does the reality he was elected in a district which has since had its lines re-drawn and to some degree only shares a District number make it “improper?” I think this definitely makes it “less proper.”
3) Does the fact he was beaten and not wants to go back make it “improper.” Here is the rub where I’m moved to support your general thesis. I think having been beaten so mitigates the “again” as to make its inference improper.
4) What is the tradition? Can anyone cite another example where someone has said “re-elect” when running for a non-consecutive position? I can’t think of one but can think of many examples of people returning after an absence from a house of using “elect.”
My conclusion: Unforced error and improper but not so significant as to be meaningful.
Pat Powers attacking another conservative? Not shocking. Let us guess? He didn’t order his campaign material through you?
If Charlie Hoffman is going to talk about honesty in advertising? Make sure he runs as a Democrat next time the voters deny him in a landslide.
Stace back at ya Big Boy!
If you’re going to snipe at him, at least show us the backside! Sheesh!
Just another creep hiding behind the big R.
Did Grover Cleveland use “Re-” back in ’92 (1892)?