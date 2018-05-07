Can you say “re-elect” when you were elected 8 years ago? R. Shawn Tornow asking people to “re-elect.”

From a postcard making the rounds on Facebook, it looks like former legislator R. Shawn Tornow is really, really stretching the truth in a postcard he sent out to District 14 residents:

“Re-Elect Tornow?” Shouldn’t you be elected before you say re-elect?

Tornow was elected in 2010 for a term in District 14 before he was tossed out in the 2012 legislative primary. (He had some other problems as well.)

While he’s asking people to re-elect, he leaves off the part where he wasn’t elected in 2012. And 2014. And 2016. So, maybe it’s just me, but “Re-Elect’ seems to be quite the stretch.

