Candidate for Gov/Former Constitution Party Chair on the air. At least through Sunday

Republican Candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel has apparently gotten her credit card out, and is putting herself on the airwaves. At least for the balance of the weekend on KELO AM, according to the FCC:

2018-kelo-am-state-governor-lora-hubbel-328247-20180131-222750920-pdf by Pat Powers on Scribd

What’s the Hubbelcraft flying this weekend? Apparently this former chair of the constitution party is out parroting her paranoid fantasies in a 1 minute radio ad claiming that “a person registered as an Iowa Democrat until last year” is chair of the State GOP, so people should sign her petitions.

Really. I’m not kidding.

Hubbel is spending $384 on the radio advertisement which is actually $284 more than she reported raising in all of 2017. I was just interviewed on this whole thing, so there’s more to the story coming out.

Can a candidate jump the shark before they’re a candidate? We’ll see.

