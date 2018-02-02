Candidate for Gov/Former Constitution Party Chair on the air. At least through Sunday

Republican Candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel has apparently gotten her credit card out, and is putting herself on the airwaves. At least for the balance of the weekend on KELO AM, according to the FCC:
2018-kelo-am-state-governor-lora-hubbel-328247-20180131-222750920-pdf by Pat Powers on Scribd
What’s the Hubbelcraft flying this weekend? Apparently this former chair of the constitution party is out parroting her paranoid fantasies in a 1 minute radio ad claiming that “a person registered as an Iowa Democrat until last year” is chair of the State GOP, so people should sign her petitions.
Really. I’m not kidding.
Hubbel is spending $384 on the radio advertisement which is actually $284 more than she reported raising in all of 2017. I was just interviewed on this whole thing, so there’s more to the story coming out.
Can a candidate jump the shark before they’re a candidate? We’ll see.
Now that is a perfect example of a true servant. I might have to have a fundraiser for her. Free will offering. Any Trumpster’s out there that want to get involved? Grassroots and power to the people. The media better get off their butts and start publishing her news releases.
She could do ads on the Alex Jones(Info Wars) show too and catch more voters there.
Mentally ill woman desperately seeking attention. Lora needs a 48 hour mental health evaluation. I feel sorry for her family who has to deal with her on a daily basis.