Candidate Profile: Ralph Lyon for District 28A State House

I had the opportunity to meet Ralph Lyon a few weeks back, and it was like old home day in South Dakota politics. The son of storied West River legislator Red Lyon, when we spoke, he noted he was brother to PUC Commissioner Laska Schoenfelder, which brought back a lot of memories of painting blue and white 4×8’s in a shed in downtown Pierre in 1988 for Laska’s upset campaign that took Democrat Dennis Eisnach out of office, and placed her there for 12 years.

It might be Ralph’s first run for the State Legislature, but he’s no stranger to politics, as you can read according to his website:

Ralph Lyon is a Republican candidate for the State House of Representatives in District 28A, which includes Corson, Dewey, Ziebach, and Eastern and South Perkins counties. When electing Ralph, the constituency will be sending a representative to Pierre that brings both a strong voice and influence within the majority party. His commitment and intentions are to ensure the voices of his constituents are represented and deliver measurable results back to the district.

A first-time candidate for the South Dakota Legislature, Ralph is no stranger to the service of the state. He served 17 years as a County Commissioner for Ziebach County and four years on the South Dakota Association for County Commissioners, where he served as President of the Association.

and..

When elected, Ralph will work closely with his constituents and dedicate his resources, experience, and energy to act as a devoted liaison committed to driving legislation and public policy. He will not only uphold his civic responsibilities but push the agenda of the people – Ralph has lived in the community long enough to understand some of the needs and recognizes the evolution of what those look like over time, and has no interest in making promises that he knows he can’t keep.

Ralph seeks to protect and preserve historic assets while influencing necessary economic development and community revitalization. He not only believes but lives by the core values of demonstrating a strong work ethic, fairness, community, and respect. By incorporating these values, Ralph hopes to contribute to his community and influence it in a way that will last for generations.

While ranching is a large part of his legacy, Ralph’s commitment to public service also runs in his family. His father, N.F. “Red” Lyon served in the South Dakota legislature for 20 years, and his oldest sister Laska Schoenfelder served as a Public Service Utilities Commissioner for over a decade.

Ralph values family above all else, and he can draw on the grit, determination, and diligence he learned in his upbringing to instill and influence perseverance and tenacity in his family. He and his wife, Shari, have been married for 48 years and share two children – daughter, Tobi, and son, Jade, as well as daughter-in-law, Bryna, and grandchildren, Waycie and Rye. His son, Jade, works alongside his father to manage the operational aspects of the cattle ranch and carry on the family legacy of hard work and dedication to western South Dakota.