Candidate Video – Joel Koskan for State Senate Posted on October 10, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Great guy!!!
Good video.
Good job, Joel! He will do good things for S.D.
” improve our schools, cut taxes ”
What are his plans to improve schools with cutting taxes?
Cutting taxes? How much fat is left on that bone? Turning state paved roads & highways back to gravel?