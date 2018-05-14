Candidate Video – Tamera Enalls for District 25 House Posted on May 14, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ Tamera Enalls, one of the Republican Primary Candidates for the House in District 25, has a video out talking about her background and her candidacy of Facebook this weekend. Check it out: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
She will make a fine representative! GO TAMERA!
Tamara is well spoken and is good campaign video.
really nicely done
Does the SDGOP have a candidate training program?
John Hansen is also trying to make a comeback…a lot of good people in the GOP bench!
What I liked about it is it was very sincere. Nothing prepared or artificial. This is the type of demeanor that I trust to make good decisions. When I disagree with people like this in authority, it is easy for me to move on knowing they probably know more specifics than me and I’ll just trust their judgment.
What is missing (and can be covered elsewhere) is what is her background/experiences post-Miller.
Great candidate! Even greater person! I also loved that this wasn’t scripted.