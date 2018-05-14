Candidate Video – Tamera Enalls for District 25 House

Tamera Enalls, one of the Republican Primary Candidates for the House in District 25, has a video out talking about her background and her candidacy of Facebook this weekend. Check it out:

  6. Troy Jones

    What I liked about it is it was very sincere. Nothing prepared or artificial. This is the type of demeanor that I trust to make good decisions. When I disagree with people like this in authority, it is easy for me to move on knowing they probably know more specifics than me and I’ll just trust their judgment.

    What is missing (and can be covered elsewhere) is what is her background/experiences post-Miller.

