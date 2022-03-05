Candidates. Don’t do this. Ever. Photoshop isn’t always your friend.

Had a note this afternoon from a politico asking me if I’d seen Janet Brekke’s new campaign photo in the Argus Leader story on campaign finance for the Sioux Falls City Election. Yeah. It’s that bad:

Yes, most of us hate seeing pictures of ourselves. And I know it’s kind of a weird trendy thing on instagram and facebook to use filters to erase any facial feature you have. But WTF?

Political candidates, for God’s sake don’t do this. Ever.

This is not an instance where Photoshop is a candidate’s friend.

Unless you’re running for office in a city populated by mannequins. This does not look like someone that exists in nature.

It’s kind of crazy, as she has a number of photos that are good on her website.

But this? I’d go back and ask for the picture before they erased all of her facial features.