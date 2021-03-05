Cap Journal interviews Jackley on AG race, prior campaign

The Capital Journal has an article today on former Attorney General Marty Jackley waxing philosophical on his prior race for Governor in the primary, as well as the upcoming race for Attorney General that he’s announced as a candidate for:

“Certainly everybody knows Gov. Kristi Noem and I ran against each other in the last primary,” said Jackley. “I then endorsed her. The attorney general and the governor don’t always have to see eye-to-eye. The AG needs to understand where his ‘lane’ is — law enforcement. I feel through my history of good relationships with three governors that they knew I was always talking with them for the right reasons.”

and..

Though Jackley believes that his strength is in his proven record and experiences, “on the other side, as with my loss in the governor’s race, I am not perfect. It was humbling. I learned from it. There are things about myself that I can and will change to do better in gaining the trust of the voters. One of the hardest decisions as AG is whether to seek capital punishment; it affects the victim and their family, the defendant and their family, and the law enforcement team putting the case together,” Jackley said.