Capitol riots made Herseth contemplate leaving Augustana?

Last week, an article appeared in the Augustana University Newspaper where former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin discussed what caused her to consider leaving her job as President of Augustana University, as she was recently sworn in to the federal bar, a first step in possibly being nominated for Federal Judge.

As noted in the March 19 Augustana U paper:

Okay then… has nothing to do with the “for life” appointment to the bench and all..