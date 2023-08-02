Chairman Wiik Announces Monumental Leaders Rally Sold Out

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman John Wiik announced The Monumental Leaders Rally featuring President Donald J. Trump and special guest Governor Kristi Noem have sold out in less than a week of ticket sales, with over 6,000 tickets sold.

“The people of South Dakota have spoken and we look forward to hosting a record shattering event for the South Dakota GOP” said Chairman Wiik “ I am proud to welcome President Donald J. Trump to the Mt. Rushmore state on Friday, September 8th.”

The rally will be hosted at The Monument in Rapid City, SD on Friday, September 8th. Sponsorships to the event are available for purchase, please contact the state party team for more information. Visit www.SDGOP.com to join the ticket waitlist today and you will be notified if more tickets become available.

###