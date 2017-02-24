Chamber of Commerce members embrace Jackley, Noem as their choice for Gov

Marty Jackley & Kristi Noem are the favorite Republicans, and Billie Sutton seems to be the favored Democrat. At least among the 72 Chamber members gathered in Pierre yesterday noting their preference for Governor.
Displayed above is a picture of the poll results taken at the annual South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Day a the Legislature yesterday.
Only Chamber members present could vote in this unscientific plebiscite, where they favored Attorney General Marty Jackley, followed by Congresswoman Kristi Noem. Billie Sutton was the favorite Democrat, tying Lt. Governor Matt Michels’ popularity among the group. They had troubles spelling Brendan Johnson’s name correctly, which might explain why he came in at 6%.
Bonus! – Here’s last year’s screenshot from the 2016 dinner.
Interesting, as it seems that among the group, Kristi picked up the lion’s share of the Mickelson & Michels supporters who moved away, picking up 19% from last year’s 5% to this year’s 24%, with Marty’s support among this crowd nudging up by 12% from last year.
Only15 months left to go….
I heard there were a lot of westriver voters not in attendance. Pretty clear.
Michels and Shantel Krebs did pretty darn well for not running and most people not expecting them to run for governor. Clearly Michels has lost some support because people don’t think he will really run. I wish they would have done the congressional race.
Noem has some concerns if you ask me. The Chamber crowd are donors. They obviously are not embracing her across the state.
If West River members really were missing then those votes would likely have been for Jackley also.
They should have done a head to head poll with Jackley and Noem and how for the second straight year did they leave Mike Huether off of the list?
Anyone in the storm track was gone. West and East alike. Probably half the crowd as normal.
Who is Brandon Johnson?
Interesting they didn’t have Herseth on there. 🙂
Democrats are making a charge. In the earlier poll, Democrats were the pick of 15% of the members. Now they are 17% (assuming Brandon Johnson is a Democrat).
Does this really mean much. Only 72 people voted in this. Last year, only 63.
So are 63
72 votes is enough to win Ziebach county.