Chamber of Commerce members embrace Jackley, Noem as their choice for Gov

Marty Jackley & Kristi Noem are the favorite Republicans, and Billie Sutton seems to be the favored Democrat. At least among the 72 Chamber members gathered in Pierre yesterday noting their preference for Governor.

Displayed above is a picture of the poll results taken at the annual South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Day a the Legislature yesterday.

Only Chamber members present could vote in this unscientific plebiscite, where they favored Attorney General Marty Jackley, followed by Congresswoman Kristi Noem. Billie Sutton was the favorite Democrat, tying Lt. Governor Matt Michels’ popularity among the group. They had troubles spelling Brendan Johnson’s name correctly, which might explain why he came in at 6%.

Bonus! – Here’s last year’s screenshot from the 2016 dinner.

Interesting, as it seems that among the group, Kristi picked up the lion’s share of the Mickelson & Michels supporters who moved away, picking up 19% from last year’s 5% to this year’s 24%, with Marty’s support among this crowd nudging up by 12% from last year.

Only15 months left to go….

