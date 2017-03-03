Changes at the SDGOP. GOP ED Budmayr resigns, party recruiting for Communication and Fundraising staff.

The SDGOP went through some structural changes in light of new leadership this week, as GOP ED Ryan Budmayr announced his departure from the state’s dominant political party in a letter that went out to the South Dakota Republican Central Committee:



At the state party’s website at SouthDakotaGOP.com, a press release was posted yesterday about the changes, along with an indication from new party chairman Dan Lederman that the party is immediately looking to hire two new positions as part of a restructuring:

“This week, the Republican State Central Committee discussed restructuring and re-prioritizing the GOP’s central office towards the activities of party building, volunteer coordination, communication, and ramping up our operations for what we view as the biggest election in nearly a decade,” Lederman said. The Communications Director will be responsible for developing, implementing and supervising the Party’s communications program and messaging, including press and public relations, earned media, paid media, publications, advertising, and support to the State Central Committee, Executive Board, and county parties. The Finance Director will work with the party’s Executive Board to develop a comprehensive fund-raising program each year, including Direct Mail, Telemarketing, events, and other fundraising opportunities.

Read it all here.

Hiring on Communication and Finance staff might be an indication that the central committee intends the GOP to return to a more traditional structure as they once had a decade or so before with dedicated personnel handling communication and direct mail/event duties.

Despite Dem’s having an anemic presence in elected office, they’ve been pushing letters to the editor and press releases hard over the past cycle with dedicated staff. This may be a signal that the GOP is ready to take the fight to the streets as well as the ballot box.

So, if you’re looking for a job in politics, read the full release here, and send Dan your resume’.

