Childhood disease anti-vaxxer movement part of “medical freedom” rallies in Sioux Falls

Remember the Anti-Vaxxer legislation from 2020?

House Bill 1235 was the bill where former State Representative Lee Qualm intimated that among other things that vaccinations caused autism, and they were trying to make vaccines for polio, measles, rubella, mumps, etcetera, optional, allowing people to opt-out of them, despite decades and decades of medical evidence?

Well, the people behind it haven’t gone away, but rather, they’ve blurred into the crowd, and are re-emerging as part of the COVID objector movement, declaring that it’s all about Health Freedom. And they’re taking part in an anti-vaccination rally next week:

Mya Olson, founder of “Health Freedom South Dakota” was one of the chief proponents of 2020’s House Bill 1235, and is actively participating in anti-vaccination rallies focused on COVID, such as the above event on Tuesday, as well as another event being promoted for September 18th:

Granted, being in an event with State Rep. Jon Hansen is not as fringe as a rally with Lora Hubbel and a pseudo-science practitioner, but the message is pretty clear.

That across the board that the same anti-vaxxers who were lobbying to let those unvaccinated for measles and polio into school environments are also part of the movement against business owners determining health policies for their own workplace.