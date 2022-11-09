I would say to my worthy opponent, Jeff Barth, who is a chess player – check mate" – Chris Nelson, re-elected to another term on the Public Utilities Commission. pic.twitter.com/LvBtIPKOTG
— John Hult (@JohnEHult) November 9, 2022
One thought on “Chris Nelson on his win over Jeff Barth for Public Utilities Commission”
Dorky comment. Just be gracious in victory and defeat.