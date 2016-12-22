Circuit court finalizes injunction against initiated measure 22 Posted on December 21, 2016 by Pat Powers — 12 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
So wait I’m confused was Marty for this or against this? Will AG Jackley feel compelled to bring a bill this year for an Ethics Commission that he recently felt so strongly about?
There is a lot of concern among supporters that Jackley needs to make a change in campaign staff. Any time Marsy’s law costs money it will hurt him.
Good decision by Jackley to come out in favor of an ethics commission. He has a shot at winning.
AG Jackley you better check the political winds because I’m pretty sure they’re blowing in your face.
If you doesn’t bring an Ethics commission bill this year he’s an equivocator.
AG jackley might have been a little premature in support of and ethics Commission It’ll be fun to watch how he backtracked on this one.
Hi my name is Marty jackley and I support anything that’s popular.
That’s the problem with AG Jackley He’s surrounded himself with people that are giving him bad advice and he’s taking it He’s willing to support anything that he thinks is popular Without actually thinking whether or not It’s what the voters want.
I’m Matt Michels guy but if Marty doesn’t bring and ethics commission bill this year I’m pretty sure he’s done
Why would Marty make such a brash decision on whether or not to support it It’s just Not something a wise politician would do
There are 105 legislators who can bring the bill. Doesn’t have to be Jackley. Gov. Daugaard could have one brought forward, or any of the dozen or so Dems. Evidently we have a bunch of Jackley bashers here.
Jackley is doing the right thing on the ethics commission. Yes he has poor people around him and yes Glodt should be distanced from. That idea is actually a good one because it’s the first time he’s shown guts in his time as AG to go against the GOP, Rounds, Daugaard and Noem. Whether he got that advice from himself internally or someone else it was good advice.
Screw party politics and loyalties to any establishment leaders. If he wants to be governor he has to be stronger that he has been the past 7 years.
Noem is the only person who would try to sell her career in DC as an outsiders run for Governor. My gosh she has been a DC person for almost 8 years. Now suddenly she wants to be a political outsider to serve in Pierre? How does that work?
Please overturn this I need my money,