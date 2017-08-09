Citizens Against Assisted Suicide launches effort opposing suicide in South Dakota

The South Dakota Ballot Measure group Citizens Against Assisted Suicide – a South Dakota nonprofit organization with a nine-member bipartisan board – is up and running to oppose the ballot measure currently being circulated to legalize physician assisted suicide in South Dakota.
And in one of their first salvos against the organized effort to kill grandma, they’ve produced an infographic handout to explain the problems with the measure:
You can download the handout yourself here: No Suicide Infographic – SDakota 2
Anyone wishing to make a contribution to support their efforts can send a donation to:
Citizens Against Assisted Suicide. Inc
c/o Steve Haugaard, Treasurer
1610 East 69th Street #302
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Inquiries about the group can be sent to their spokesperson:
Sara Frankenstein
506 Sixth Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Stay tuned – lots more to come on opposing the measure
I am noticing a pattern …Oregon, Washington, California and Colorado keep passing liberal stuff through ballot measures….
hence ballot measures are bad…NO on all and NO to liberalism
High Miranda.