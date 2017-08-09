Citizens Against Assisted Suicide launches effort opposing suicide in South Dakota

The South Dakota Ballot Measure group Citizens Against Assisted Suicide – a South Dakota nonprofit organization with a nine-member bipartisan board – is up and running to oppose the ballot measure currently being circulated to legalize physician assisted suicide in South Dakota.

And in one of their first salvos against the organized effort to kill grandma, they’ve produced an infographic handout to explain the problems with the measure:

You can download the handout yourself here: No Suicide Infographic – SDakota 2

Anyone wishing to make a contribution to support their efforts can send a donation to:

Citizens Against Assisted Suicide. Inc

c/o Steve Haugaard, Treasurer

1610 East 69th Street #302

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Inquiries about the group can be sent to their spokesperson:

Sara Frankenstein

506 Sixth Street

Rapid City, SD 57701

Stay tuned – lots more to come on opposing the measure

