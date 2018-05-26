Citizens for a Strong America hits Krebs again with mailer on vehicle tracking device proposal

From my mailbox, the Citizens for a Strong America group is hitting Congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs again on the issue of a proposed plan to install vehicle trackers for collecting taxes:

7 Replies to "Citizens for a Strong America hits Krebs again with mailer on vehicle tracking device proposal"

    1. KM

      They’re a group backing Dusty. Someone, a couple posts ago, found this out about them…

      “A simple search will tell you President of Citizens for a Strong America is John Connors that has no physical address and sends attack mailers. Moreover, he is connected to the Koch Brothers and Americans for Prosperity. Koch Brothers spend millions telling people how you should vote for their interests have now bought Dusty. Dusty announced their payoff if you watched the forum.”

      I think they’re a group similar to the SD ‘Citizens for Liberty’ group who looks up voting records and then lays them out so we can see who voted for what.

      1. Beer

        They are an out of state PAC. Do we want to let out of staters influence our vote. Come on South Dakota we are smarter than that.

        1. KM

          That’s a debate to be had. We could even go a step further and ask the same question about out of state funding. I don’t really care how people spend their money, it’s their money. And, I’m influenced by the candidates, I do research. Though uneducated voters are easily swayed by mailers like these, Shantel has started to set the record straight and stand her ground.

          It’s going to be another great debate.

  4. Vpn

    Tell me more about big Peanut and why they are supporting Shantel? What is the payoff for this obscure pac to get in the race?

