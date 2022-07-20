Citizens for Liberty attacking Republicans …again.

The petition calling for Vargo’s resignation, presented by Tonchi Weaver at the commission meeting, garnered about 100 signatures.

Mike Mueller, representing South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, suggested that statutes were being ignored, and that the board should study statutes presented by Weaver before making a decision.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht moved to deny the action requested in the petition, which passed 3-1, with Lasseter voting no. Commissioner Deb Hadcock was absent from the meeting.