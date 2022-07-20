Citizens for Liberty attacking Republicans …again.

You have to wonder when the Citizens for Liberty will ever stop attacking Republicans. Because they’re back at it, once again:
Vargo is taking a leave of absence from his position as Pennington County State’s Attorney while serving as Attorney General through Jan. 6, 2023, with Lara Roetzel serving as acting State’s Attorney in Vargo’s absence.
The petition calling for Vargo’s resignation, presented by Tonchi Weaver at the commission meeting, garnered about 100 signatures.
Mike Mueller, representing South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, suggested that statutes were being ignored, and that the board should study statutes presented by Weaver before making a decision.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht moved to deny the action requested in the petition, which passed 3-1, with Lasseter voting no. Commissioner Deb Hadcock was absent from the meeting.
Read the entire tale of idiocy here.
How dare he temporarily step in with the approval of his employers and help the state!
Politics in Rapid City are just as toxic as ever.
When Tonchi is chief deputy in the SOS office things are finally going to get cleaned up! 🇺🇸
Actually, they may have something here. Being idiots, they picked all the wrong reasons, of course. When Vargo was appointed, my first thought was “how does this not violate the ban or serving in two elected offices at the same time?” Some HR policy saying you can take a leave of absence, does not mean that you’re still not an elected official.
Any AG opinion, ruling or action he may take will be subject to challenge. Luckily, Mark’s smart enough to know and likely won’t be issuing a bunch of edicts.
The Republican party platform is not set in stone, but some things have set up like concrete.
Corporations control the citizenry through the parties. We’d like to change that so that when profits are made, they are not made from Government sponsored monopolies.
Government sponsored monopolies are not a Republican value, for instance, which should be universally agreed upon.
Pennington County commission was pretty entertaining when George Ferebee was there. These new commissioners have nothing on the craziness of the past.
Still, such micro-dissection of law, done in the pursuit of full legal compliance, no matter how insignificant in the great scheme of things, is quite a feat.
I do not believe Vargo should be holding 2 elected offices at once.
He should resign and let the commission reappoint him in January if they so choose.