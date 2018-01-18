Citizens for Liberty bringing pressure on Sheriffs who have endorsed Ravnsborg

This is interesting.

Citizens for Liberty via their representative Tonchi Weaver are weirdly trying to interject themselves into the Attorney General contest by writing Sheriffs who have endorsed AG Candidate Jason Ravnsborg:

Of course, it doesn’t help Weaver’s credibility that there actually isn’t a primary in the Attorney General’s race, so right off the bat, she’s providing these sheriffs with erroneous information.

It’s a GOP convention race among delegates, so there’s really no information for them to gather for a mailer. Much less people to mail it to, other than republican delegates.

That might be an important piece of information for her offer to the sheriffs up front. (Never works out well to lie to law enforcement.)

Moving on….

