From my e-mail box comes the agenda for tomorrow’s Citizens for Liberty meeting. Which seems to prove that some people are so far to the right, they’re on the left.
I don’t know any Republican groups that are hosting Democrat Jamie Smith for Governor or the Libertarian for Congress.
And considering the source, that would remain the case.
(Does this mean they’ve failed their own conservative scorecard?)
5 thoughts on “Citizens for Liberty have moved so far to the right, they’re on the left”
I’d like to hear the CFL’ers defend supporting a Democrat for Governor whilst they condemn the conservatives they consider RINO’s.
It is childish to exclude others from their opportunity to speak.
It is the conservative position to hear both sides before making a decision.
If the Democrat is more conservative than the Republican (you must concede this is possible), so be it.
Otherwise, he’ll be exposed, and that’s even better.
This is not your Boomer’s Republican party.
We’re not just following the money?
They should be sure to ask Jamie Smith about his strong support of Medicaid expansion.
If you ever needed proof that some people are motivated by contrarianism, not any coherent belief system, this is it.
I think Mike & Julie Mueller wanted to bring in Jamie to their church to help broaden their views on issues such as abortion and LGBTQ+
https://mobile.twitter.com/RepJamieSmith/status/1537527530865016833
Maybe we’ll see CFL sponsor a drag queen story time at their next meeting!
Yes, the Citizens for Liberty is so far Right, they met the extreme Left. Notice how both extremes want every thing for free, think someone else should pay, and most are on some government assistance, but don’t think they have to pay. Both extremes think they know everything and attack if you don’t agree with them. There is no dialogue with either.