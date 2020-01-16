Citizens for Liberty leader back attacking Republicans, gets Fall River GOP to bite on resolution after it was rejected by Pennington County Republicans.

Here’s a story on the Argus’ website tonight that seems to be a bit of a broken record we’ve heard before:

A group of Fall River Republicans are demanding that Dan Lederman resign as chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party due to his lobbying work for Saudi Arabia. and.. The resolution also alleges that Lederman was registered as a Democrat in Iowa beginning in 1998 and was “inappropriately” elected as Republican Party chairman because “he was a registered Democrat at the same time.”

Ugh. Apparently some people just can’t let it go. Why do I say that? Because we’ve seen this stupid before. The far-right group Citizens for Liberty and their allies, when they’re not getting kicked out of Pizza Ranch, are back attacking one of their primary targets, SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman.

If you recall, back in early 2018, the group was circulating a petition attacking SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman because they didn’t like the fact he won election. Back then, their petition read in part…

We, the undersigned duly elected Republicans, Republican County Central Committee members, delegates, candidates, and/or registered Republicans, having become aware of the confirmations that you maintained your Iowa residency and voter registration as an active Iowa Democrat from October 02, 1998, till you filed your request to cancel your Iowa Democratic registration on October 12, 2017, require you to immediately cease and desist any and all involvement, all representations of claimed official involvement, and any attempts to influence the South Dakota Republican Party by claiming to be the Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party.

They had 3 petitions, and gathered a total of 50 signatures… out of over two hundred thousand Republicans in the state (that’s about .019% of Republicans), with such ‘GOP Luminaries’ as Lora Hubbel, Tara Volesky, Mike Mueller, James Biolata, Jack Heyd, Florence Thompson, Rick Kreibel, etcetera. Basically, they were circulated in the at a CFL meeting in Rapid City, Lora Hubbel did her usual awful job of signature collection, and one was circulated around the Hanson County area. And that’s all they could do.

Republican-Independent-Constitution Party wrecker Lora Hubbel lead the charge with the media, if you recall the stupidity and false claims that were easily disproven back in 2018, and ended up looking like a bit of an idiot.

Why are we talking about it now? Well, apparently, the same cast of characters can’t let it go and are taking another run at it, recycling the claims.

This past Saturday, Tonchi Weaver of Citizens for Liberty popped up at the Pennington County Republican Party meeting with the following resolution prepared, which starts off with the claim that was debunked two years ago claiming…. “WHEREAS, Dan Lederman was elected South Dakota Republican Party Chairman in 2017 at the same time he was registered as a democrat in Jasper County, Iowa, since 1998.”

Yes, you can insert a *groan* here. Please note that this one isn’t signed. For good reason.

What happened at Pennington County on Saturday the 11th? I’m told the words barely had left Tonchi Weaver’s mouth before she was gaveled down and scolded by the Pennington County Chair Jeff Holbrook for bringing this stupidity. Denied.

A few days after they were shut down hard and lost that battle in Rapid City, on January 14th, it appears the same silliness was shopped to Fall River County, and they managed to sell the bill of goods to those few present:

You’ll notice there’s no list of names, just a proclamation that it was “unanimously passed by those members present.”

We can assume that Tonchi will be creeping to other GOP meetings to try to sow discord with their resolution including the false claims they couldn’t peddle in 2018. But, it’s maybe good to remember who else Tonchi Weaver and her crew at Citizens for Liberty have been trying to “take out.”

Continuously, they’ve been hammering legislators with scorecards they’ve cherry-picked for issues, despite not showing up to testify on the legislation they’re claiming is important to them. (My favorite was the scorecard where they ranked their chairman’s wife the highest.)

In 2018, they got in the middle of the race for Attorney General, poking at Sheriffs for endorsing a candidate. In 2017, they went after a number of Republicans for having been registered as Democrat at an earlier point in their lives. Even if they hadn’t been.

“If a person changes their party affiliation and doesn’t change their philosophy, I think that’s something their constituents deserve to know,” said Tonchi Weaver, a lobbyist for the group. and… “I’ve never registered as a Democrat. I’ve always been a Republican,” said Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, who was named in the report. “I’ve never even heard of that group.”

And the list of their goofiness goes on. (Don’t even get the Lt. Governor going on them..) If the same people who have attacked legislators for years and have already taken one failed run at Lederman are back taking another shot at him, I can’t help but roll my eyes, and say “here we go again.”

If they spent as much energy into electing Republicans as they did attacking them, they might be able to actually accomplish something besides throwing rocks.

But, let’s not hold our collective breath. I really doubt it’s going to happen anytime soon.