Citizens for Liberty seeking pledge not to pledge. Do they have an actual function?

From my mailbox, the Citizens for Liberty group that spends all too much time attacking Republicans is… attacking Republican leadership once again.

And trying to pretend that they have a purpose.

Today’s silliness is that they’re sending a long-winded demand to legislators.. to pledge that they are not going to pledge to belong to the Republican caucus:

It’s signed by Tonchi Weaver, who last we saw was trying to get taxpayers to compile the CFL’s cherrypicked scorecard, and working on petitions to raise tobacco taxes.

Neither of which sounds very conservative to me.

Aside from claiming they KNOW “information indicates you have signed and submitted the Republican Caucus Memorandum dated July 11, 2018,” despite the fact that no one is providing them that information, they’re using the same tactics used by South Dakota Gun Owners where if you don’t respond they might not “be accurate in our report to the public.”

I think candidates should consider their latest e-mail less consequential than the rolled tissue in their personal water closets.

At least that serves a function.

Unlike the Citizens for Liberty.

