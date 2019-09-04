Release: Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert Announces Re-Election Bid

City Councilor Greg Neitzert Announces Re-Election Bid

Sioux Falls, SD — City Councilor Greg Neitzert announced today his intention to seek re-election to the position of City Councilor representing the Northwest District on the Sioux Falls City Council.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Sioux Falls”, says Greg Neitzert. “If re-elected, I pledge to continue to fight for the citizens of Sioux Falls and to make decisions based on the best long-term interests of our residents. We need an honest, informed, and principled leadership more than ever to address the many challenges and opportunities as our city continues to grow. I believe I have proven to be that type of leader.”

Neitzert’s main priorities will continue to be repairing roads, maintaining our critical infrastructure, addressing crime by providing police with the resources and personnel they need, promoting sustainable development and neighborhood revitalization, and focusing on job creation and economic development.

Greg Neitzert has served on the Sioux Falls City Council representing the Northwest District since 2016. Before his election to City Council, he served on the Sioux Falls Zoning Board of Adjustment for 5 years. Neitzert has served on various boards and task forces, most recently as Vice Chair of the City Council, Chair of the City Council Audit Committee, and member of the city’s Annexation Task Force and Billboard Task Force. Neitzert has been married to his wife Jennifer for 17 years. They have an eleven-year-old daughter, Olivia, who is a fifth-grader in the Sioux Falls public school system.

###