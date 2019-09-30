City of Box Elder paying off City Attorney 100k to resign

From the Rapid City Journal comes a story of a 100,000 payoff to a city employee with lots of taxpayer funds, but very few details:

The city of Box Elder is paying its city attorney $100,000 to resign. and… After the executive session, the council reconvened in open session, and all five of the council members present voted to pay Vetri $50,000 from the city and another $50,000 from the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance (a liability carrier). The meeting’s minutes say the payments are conditioned upon a release of all claims, as well as Vetri’s immediate resignation and the inclusion of non-disparagement and non-disclosure requirements in a signed agreement.

Go read all the details (or lack thereof) here.

While some of this is coming out of funds from the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance pool, $50,000 of it is coming out of local taxpayer funds. And there’s no indication of what thing took place to cause the need for the city to pay off a public employee in the amount of $100,000 over her salary. Especially when “non-disparagement and non-disclosure requirements” are part of the agreement.

Because when a public entity is involved, and taxpayer funds are involved, there would seem to be a compelling reason to prohibit the suppression of speech and disclosure.