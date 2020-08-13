City of Vermillion trying to mandate speech from private businesses in violation of the first amendment.

This story caught my eye this noon hour, from the City of Vermillion:

Approval of 1st Reading of Emergency Ordinance 1419 Additionally, at the August 11, 2020 special meeting, to help promote the community culture of face covering/face mask wearing inside of buildings open to the public, the Council approved the first reading of Emergency Ordinance 1419 to Require Signage at the Entrance to Buildings Open to the Public Stating That Face Coverings are Expected to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). If adopted at the second reading on Monday, August 17, 2020, Emergency Ordinance 1419 would require all buildings open to the public to put up a sign at their entrance, no smaller than 8.5 x 11 that states, “Masks Expected.”

Read this here.

I can understand a city limiting numbers of people in a restaurant, based on public health authority, or similar action which is clearly within their licensing purview. But this ordinance just seems a bit chilling. Because they are making a blanket demand that all buildings post their sign. “Emergency Ordinance 1419 would require all buildings open to the public to put up a sign at their entrance, no smaller than 8.5 x 11 that states, “Masks Expected.”

They literally will be voting on an ordinance to mandate speech. So, law offices, accountants, etc., – all private buildings open to the public – would be required by ordinance to post a sign at their entrance based on the city council’s mandate? Sorry, but I don’t think they can do that.

The US Supreme Court calls that compelled speech. And they’ve ruled on compelled speech, and they’ve said “no.” There’s a great article about it at the First Amendment encyclopedia:

The compelled speech doctrine sets out the principle that the government cannot force an individual or group to support certain expression. Thus, the First Amendment not only limits the government from punishing a person for his speech, it also prevents the government from punishing a person for refusing to articulate, advocate, or adhere to the government’s approved messages. and.. More recently, in Rumsfeld v. Forum for Academic and Institutional Rights (2006), Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. reiterated the essence of the compelled speech principle: “Some of this Court’s leading First Amendment precedents have established the principle that freedom of speech prohibits the government from telling people what they must say.”

Read that here.

If they want to demand that these signs be posted at city owned buildings, so be it. They can do whatever they want on buildings under their own control.

But demanding that private businesses post a sign of their choosing? Business owners should tell those overzealous city councilors to take a long walk off of a short pier.