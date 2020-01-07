“Civil War” brewing in Yankton County as townships look to secede

Several townships are unhappy with the way the Yankton County Commission does business – and they’re looking to secede, according to South Dakota Public Broadcasting:

Citizens in several northern townships in Yankton County are considering leaving the county. Over the weekend, a forum was held in Irene to discuss the idea about joining Turner County or starting its own. and… Klimish says talk of leaving Yankton County by these folks been going on for years. He says it’s unfortunate those leading the charge haven’t reached out to county commissioners.

Read the entire story here.

With the Civil War having several famous battles, such as the “Battle of Bull Run” you have to wonder if they’ll have their own famous clashes down in Yankton as the townships seek to secede?

I doubt anyone is going to take up arms, as much as have disagreeable conferences.

Maybe historians will name these new clashes for secession in Yankton County names such as “Meeting of the tater-tot hot dish?”