Clarification on South Dakota’s abortion law as it relates to the life/health of the mother coming back in 2024

Clarifying language as it relates to South Dakota’s abortion law for the life/health of the mother will be coming back in 2024, according to sponsors of a measure that was withdrawn in 2023, after opposition from representatives of South Dakota Right to Life – the same group which is campaigning to prevent a ballot measure enshrining abortion rights in the constitution from being placed on the ballot.

In an article in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader today…

House Assistant Majority Leader Taylor Rehfeldt introduced a bill during the 2023 legislative session that would have redefined when physicians can intervene to end a pregnancy, hoping to clarify the issue for physicians. But she requested a committee table it because she didn’t believe there was enough support to pass the bill — mostly due to opposition from the anti-abortion group South Dakota Right to Life. A second, last-minute attempt to clarify the definition by Sen. Erin Tobin, R-Winner, was also halted later in the session. She asked the group’s executive director, Dale Bartscher, during a committee hearing about clarifying the health of the mother exception in the future. “Right to Life definitely will continue to collaborate with anyone on issues of protection of the mother and the baby in the mother’s womb,” Bartscher said. “Wonderful,” Tobin responded. “It seems like it’s a very high priority in this statement. I’ll be expecting further work on that.” Rehfeldt has vowed to bring the bill back to the Legislature in 2024 — which will likely be months before South Dakotans vote on whether to amend the state constitution to allow abortions in the first trimester.

Read the entire story here.