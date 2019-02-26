Clay County GOP/USD CR’s bringing Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA to GOP Dinner in April

The Clay County Republican Party and University of South Dakota College Republicans are bringing one of the top speakers in the country on the topic of free speech – Charlie Kirk, bestselling author, and president and founder of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA.

On April 25th, at the USD Muenster University Center Ballroom, Kirk and former Illinois Republican Primary Challenger Jeanne Ives will be headlining the event also sponsored in part by the Turner and Union County Republican organizations.

Social Hour is at 5pm, Dinner is at 6, and the program begins at 6:30in what is sure to be one of the biggest celebrations of campus free speech ever held in the state.

Click here to reserve your tickets today!

