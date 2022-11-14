CNN reporter claiming Governor Kristi Noem being courted to run for National GOP Chair

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter:

If it would be true, I wouldn’t be surprised that there are those who would like her to serve as National GOP Chair, as Kristi would do a great job in energizing the Republican base. But for now, talk is talk.

