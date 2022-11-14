From Twitter:
New — Kristi Noem has been fielding calls from top RNC donors urging her to run for RNC chair while remaining South Dakota gov. Noem spox would neither confirm nor deny the effort to draft her.
She’s been in touch w Trump since handily winning re-election last Tuesday.
— Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) November 14, 2022
If it would be true, I wouldn’t be surprised that there are those who would like her to serve as National GOP Chair, as Kristi would do a great job in energizing the Republican base. But for now, talk is talk.
One thought on “CNN reporter claiming Governor Kristi Noem being courted to run for National GOP Chair”
Please take it and go away