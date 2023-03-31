‘Coalition of confederates’ reveal plans on how they are going replace “establishment Republicans”

As commentary is coming in on an article I posted yesterday, “Special interest groups seeking to push Republicans their way. But it’s a recipe for disaster” I came across an interesting article on-line today about how one leader of the very same “Coalition of Counties” group explains what the very purpose of their effort is.

Kind of like a cartoon or a movie villain, where they have to provide an overly long monologue explaining their nefarious plan on how they are going to take over the world, he goes on at length about what they’re intentions are.

Except there are no sharks with laser beams in this version, as so far as we know. Just some people involved with county GOP groups that seem to have gotten a little big for their britches.

In an article by Stu Cvrk of the Bon Homme County Republican Party, after you get through three pages of overly long monologuing, he finally gets to the point of what their ultimate intention is. To throw Republicans out of office:

The goals of the precinct strategy are to: (1) influence the policies and direction of the Republican Party, (2) decide who represents the party when running for office, and (3) elect representatives to the party who will “truly represent the people.” In short, to replace “establishment Republicans” with grassroots conservatives who reflect the concerns of the Republican base.

You can read the overly long article here.

Ugh. Haven’t we heard this same schtick before? Convention of States throws money around and wants to replace Republicans. The Free-dumb caucus spends their time attacking Republicans. The Ripple Effect group was set up to recruit people to throw out incumbents. Same thing with the idiots organizing the Primary John Thune and Primary Dusty Johnson groups.

Those external groups are focused on attacking Republicans and throwing out incumbents. And that’s certainly their right. But there’s a problem with this newest group doing so. A big one. Because the Coalition of Counties, or as I would call them, the Coalition of Confederates, is not people acting independently, they are a cancer from within and have expressly identified themselves in past correspondence as:

Executive Board, Aurora County Republican Party

Executive Board, Bennett County Republican Party

Executive Board, Bon Homme County Republican Party

Prospective Executive Board, Buffalo County Republican Party

Executive Board, Butte County Republican Party

Executive Board, Charles Mix County Republican Party

Sarah Taggart, Vice Chair, Clay County Republican Party

Gary Sokolow, Secretary, Clay County Republican Party

Linda Alvey, State Committeewoman, Clay County Republican Party

Glenn Pulse, State Committeeman, Clay County Republican Party

Executive Board, Davison County Republican Party

Executive Board, Fall River County Republican Party

Prospective Executive Board, Hand County Republican Party

Executive Board, Harding County Republican Party

Executive Board, Jackson County Republican Party

Executive Board, McPherson County Republican Party

Executive Board, Minnehaha County Republican Party

Executive Board, Pennington County Republican Party

Executive Board, Todd County Republican Party

Executive Board, Yankton County Republican Party

Executive Board, Ziebach County Republican Party

Several Republican “Executive Boards” are identifying themselves as belonging to this group which Stu Cvrk pointed out includes among their goals “deciding who represents the party when running for office,” and telling everyone they intend to “replace establishment Republicans” they decide they don’t like.

It begs the question.. the “prospective executive board for the Hand County GOP” wants to throw out House Majority Leader Will Mortenson before they even become formalized? Same with the prospective Buffalo County group – once they become a real county organization, is it their intent to throw out Rep. Rebecca Reimer because she has been in leadership?

What about the Minnehaha or Pennington County GOP Groups? Which legislators do they consider “establishment” and they are going to work to replace them?

I think the elected officials at least deserve that much courtesy from these groups who have identified their mission as such. Nevermind the fact, I can’t find that in their job duties?

And I can’t help but continue harping on the whole job duty thing.

I don’t see where “decide who represents the party when running for office” or “replace establishment Republicans” is in the chair or vice-chair’s job description. And somehow, I don’t think the Republican Party Chairman’s goals – which county groups are directed to carry out – include throwing Republican elected officials out of office!

So, what do these people think they are doing when their expressly declared intent is to “replace establishment Republicans?”

Republican elected officials in these counties, as well as statewide, need to have a serious come-to-Jesus chat with these County GOP organizations, and find out if they are on their hit-list to be taken out because they feel they are ‘establishment.’

Because they at least deserve the courtesy to know if these same county groups who come to them with hat-in-hand every year asking them to buy a table or buy an ad in their Lincoln Day Dinner program are going to turn around and use the funds they raise against them when they’re running for election next year.