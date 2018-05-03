Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

WATERTOWN, SD: Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason is a tremendously hard-working individual, who I have discussed a number of the issues facing Codington County and our state. I have seen his presentations and appreciate his willingness to work tirelessly and engage with law enforcement to hear our concerns. I am impressed with his ideas and solutions to move our state forward. I am proud to endorse Jason for Attorney General and look forward to working with him in the future.” Sheriff Howell said.

Sheriff Howell has been working law enforcement keeping the public safe since 2002.

-30-

