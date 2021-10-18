From the Hill, former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from COVID 19:
“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment,” the Powell family said in a statement posted to Facebook.
3 thoughts on “Colin Powell passes away from COVID”
Very sad for Powell’s family and friends.
Vaccination status is an important aspect of the story.
But it is still very sad when we lose a fellow human being.
Wow that’s kind of a shocker
Damn. Powell was an honorable man and a great General.