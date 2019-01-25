Committee Approves Noem’s Bill to “Crack Down” on South Dakota Abortion Providers

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today applauded the Senate Health and Human Services Committee after their approval of her bill to further “crack down” on South Dakota abortion providers. Noem’s bill, SB72, requires South Dakota abortion providers to present a state-issued form to women prior to the abortion that contains specific consent information about the procedure.

“Forty-six years ago this week, the Supreme Court justified the killing of unborn babies. In the years since then, we’ve had to fight to undo the damage,” said Noem. “This bill cracks down on South Dakota abortion providers. For years, Planned Parenthood has been muddying the waters when it comes to their legal obligations to inform pregnant moms about their decision to end the life of a baby. This legislation puts an end to those games by giving specific, scientific information to women before an abortion. This is a step forward for life.”

This legislation builds on Noem’s prior work to defend the unborn. In 2018, Noem was influential to overturning an Obama-era rule that forced states to give Title X family planning dollars to organizations that commit abortions. Noem also helped lead the U.S. House of Representatives in passing H.J.Res.43, which President Trump signed into law, to overturn President Obama’s rule and give states more flexibility to defund Planned Parenthood.

“There is nothing more fundamental to our society than our kids,” Noem continued. “No matter how small they are, whether born or unborn, we should never stop passionately arguing for their life and their liberty.”

SB72 moves to the Senate Floor next.

###

