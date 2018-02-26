Committee on discipline disbanded. Everyone are buddies again. Lynne DiSanto says Johnson “is her friend.”

Now they’re all buddies again?
From Twitter.
Motion approved on a 64-1 vote . Committee has been disbanded pic.twitter.com/AxIodtsvMY
— Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) February 26, 2018
I give up trying to follow this. (But at least there’s a happy ending.)
well, I hope this is the truth. that they truly are getting along. i wonder if she and Kaiser reconsidered their push for this committee when they found out there was a video.
there are some legislators that sure could use a dose of professionalism.
I would still like to see the tape please.
It should be public..but quite a turnaround of events.
64-1 who voted NO?
Sorry picture didnt load to see the vote count…nevermind
I can see it now
Someone please get this video. It should be public record. Then again, this is SD and there isn’t much transparency.
Enough attention has been focussed on this that it would be irresponsible for the video to not be made pubic.
I’ll be curious to see what’s on the video. Can’t be any worse than her reality TV appearance.
Episode 2 – https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0096HL5UC/
Was this a dress rehearsal for the Real Housewives of the South Dakota Legislature?
She backed down when she realized there was a video.
Has anyone not had an argument that got out of hand?
If not, do we really have to pursue this?