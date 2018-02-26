Committee on discipline disbanded. Everyone are buddies again. Lynne DiSanto says Johnson “is her friend.”

Now they’re all buddies again?

From Twitter.

I give up trying to follow this. (But at least there’s a happy ending.)

  1. anono

    well, I hope this is the truth. that they truly are getting along. i wonder if she and Kaiser reconsidered their push for this committee when they found out there was a video.

    there are some legislators that sure could use a dose of professionalism.

  2. Anonymous

    I would still like to see the tape please.

    It should be public..but quite a turnaround of events.

    64-1 who voted NO?

  3. Anonymous

    Someone please get this video. It should be public record. Then again, this is SD and there isn’t much transparency.

