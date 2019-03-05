Committee time still Social Media time for Senator Nelson

So, this “poll” just popped up on Facebook…
Which Senator Stace Nelson just shared to several of the facebook pages he has set up on Social Media. Except, he’s also doing it at the same time he’s supposed to be listening to people testify in Senate Judiciary Committee.
We’ve chided Senator Nelson on his proclivity to spend the people’s time on Social Media before, starting in about 2014. Dakota Posts took notice of it this past year as well.
Unfortunately, nothing ever changes.
hey maybe someone can resubmit neal tapio’s anti-islam resolutions too. there’s time isnt there?
Apparently this has to be repeated:
In the 2018 primary, Shantel and Neal declared they were running as rubber stamps for Trump.
Dusty didn’t, and he won the primary.